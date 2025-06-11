Telangana Targets 1 Lakh Admissions in Govt Junior Colleges for 2025–26

In a bid to increase student enrollment in government junior colleges across Telangana, Director of Intermediate Education Krishna Aditya, IAS, conducted a virtual review meeting with college principals and lecturers on Tuesday.

During the Zoom session, the Director emphasised the need to ramp up admissions across the state's 430 government junior colleges for the academic year 2025–26. Currently, around 35,000 students have enrolled, but the department has set an ambitious target of 1 lakh admissions this year.

Krishna Aditya urged staff members to actively promote junior colleges by reaching out to nearby school headmasters and parents. He stressed that strengthening enrollment is vital for the long-term sustainability and growth of these institutions.

Highlighting the availability of modern courses and highly qualified faculty, he said government junior colleges are fully equipped to deliver quality education. The Director also instructed principals and lecturers to flag any infrastructure issues promptly so necessary upgrades can be made without delay.

Drawing comparisons with successful residential school models, he called on educators to raise academic standards and provide students with a high-quality learning experience.