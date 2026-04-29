Telangana SSC Results 2026: Girls Outperform Boys

The recently announced Class 10 results in Telangana have highlighted a strong performance by students, with girls once again leading the way. The results show a clear academic edge for female students over their male counterparts.

According to official data, girls achieved a pass percentage of 96.26%, surpassing boys, whose pass rate stood at 94.07%. The difference of 2.19% reflects a consistent trend of better performance among girls in recent years.

Overall Performance Remains Strong

The overall pass percentage for the Telangana SSC examinations has been recorded at 95.15%, indicating a high success rate among students across the state. Education authorities have expressed satisfaction with the results, noting improved outcomes and steady academic progress.

Consistent Trend in Results

The gap between boys and girls, though moderate, continues to highlight the growing academic achievements of female students. Experts believe that increased awareness, better access to education, and supportive learning environments have contributed to this positive trend.

Focus on Future Education

With such strong results, a large number of students are now eligible to move on to higher education. Officials have encouraged students to carefully choose their next academic path and continue building on their performance.