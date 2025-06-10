Telangana SSC 10th Class Public Exams in March 2026: New Academic Calendar Out

Big news for students and parents in Telangana – the state government has released the academic calendar for the 2025–26 school year, and the Class 10 board exams (SSC) are officially scheduled for March 2026.

The announcement was made by Director of School Education E.V. Narasimha Reddy. The calendar applies to all government, aided, and private schools across the state, and gives a clear roadmap of the academic year — including reopening dates, exam timelines, holidays, and daily school timings.

🔔 Key Updates for Class 10 Students:

Syllabus Completion: January 10, 2026

Pre-final Exams: Before February 28, 2026

Final SSC Board Exams: March 2026 (Exact dates to be announced soon)

Students of Classes 1 to 9 will complete their syllabus by February 28, 2026, with their final exams (SA2) scheduled between April 4 and April 18, 2026.

📅 Academic Year Highlights:

Schools Reopen: June 12, 2025

Last Working Day: April 23, 2026

Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026

Total Working Days: 230

The department has instructed all schools to ensure at least 90% student attendance during the year.

📝 Exam & Assessment Schedule:

FA1: By July 31, 2025

FA2: By September 30, 2025

SA1: October 24–31, 2025

FA3: By December 23, 2025

FA4: By February 7, 2026

SA2 (Classes 1–9): April 4–18, 2026

🎉 Holidays List:

Dussehra: September 21 – October 3, 2025

Christmas: December 23 – 27, 2025

Sankranti: January 11 – 15, 2026

🕘 School Timings:

High Schools & Upper Primary: 9:00 AM – 4:15 PM

Primary Schools: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Education Department has urged schools to stick to the academic plan, conduct timely assessments, and keep students engaged throughout the year.