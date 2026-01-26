Telangana Schools Holiday for Medaram Jatara January 28 to 31

Students and teachers in Telangana may soon receive another holiday break just days after the Sankranti vacations ended. With the famous Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara scheduled from January 28 to January 31, there are growing reports that schools and colleges could announce holidays during this period.

The Medaram Jatara is regarded as Asia’s largest tribal festival and attracts lakhs of devotees from Telangana and neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. Due to its massive religious significance, many families wish to attend the event, but the lack of official holidays has made it difficult for students and teachers to participate.

Teachers Demand Statewide Holidays

Teacher associations, including PRTU leaders, have urged the Telangana government to declare official holidays or jolidays for educational institutions during the festival. They have stated that students and teachers should be allowed to travel and attend the jatara with their families, especially since the event is celebrated at a state level.

Holidays Already Declared in Warangal Region

As per tradition, schools and colleges in the undivided Warangal district, where the Medaram Jatara is held, declare holidays every time the festival takes place. This year too, local authorities have announced holidays in the region.

However, with the festival now celebrated on a much larger scale across the state, many are waiting to see if the Telangana government will extend holidays to all districts. As of now, an official announcement regarding statewide holidays is still awaited.

Massive Crowd and Special Arrangements

Every year, the Medaram Jatara witnesses an enormous influx of devotees, resulting in heavy traffic on roads, railways, and bus routes. To manage the crowd, the state government usually runs special buses, additional trains, and deploys police and administrative staff to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims.

Five-Day Holiday Possibility for Students

If schools and colleges declare holidays from January 28 to January 31, and with February 1 being a Sunday, students could enjoy five consecutive holidays. This extended break would allow families to attend the Medaram festival and spend time together.