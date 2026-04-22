Telangana Schools Announce 50-Day Summer Holiday from April 24

Schools across Telangana are set to conclude the academic year 2025–26 on Thursday, marking the beginning of the annual summer vacation. Students will enjoy an extended break of nearly 50 days starting April 24, with schools scheduled to reopen for the new academic session 2026–27 on June 12.

The academic activities for the current year have already wrapped up, with the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations completed on April 18. Schools are expected to announce the results on the final working day, followed by parent-teacher meetings to discuss student performance and progress.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department has issued important instructions ahead of the vacation. E Naveen Nicolas, Director of School Education, has directed officials to ensure that teachers who were assigned duties on an “On Duty” (OD) basis for the academic year should not be relieved on April 23. This move is aimed at maintaining administrative continuity and ensuring that necessary academic and institutional processes are completed smoothly before the break.

With the summer holidays commencing, students can look forward to a long period of rest, while schools prepare for the upcoming academic year with necessary planning and arrangements.

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