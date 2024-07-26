Telangana boy struggles with tuition fees despite IIT admission!

Most students dream of IIT, as it is one of the prestigious colleges in India that provides the best education. While lakhs of people struggle to get a seat at these prestigious institutions, only 15,000 students successfully get into the IITs.

Even though Aryan Roshan was admitted to IIT Tirupati this year, he is still struggling to join because of the expensive tuition fees. Roshan has been waiting for the donors for his education but broke into tears and fear as Friday is the last day to pay the costs. He was scared of losing his seat at IIT. Aryan is from Nakkira Kommula village, Koheda Mandal and Siddipet District, Telangana. He lost his father in his childhood.

His mother takes care of the home by working as a daily coolie, and Aryan Roshan started his 5th standard at Social Welfare Gurukul School and continued his studies up to intermediate. He ranked at 2406 in the SC category under the JEE Advanced exams. He secured a seat in Chemical Engineering at IIT Tirupati in the first round of counselling.

His course costs Rs 1 Lakh per year with a total cost of Rs. 4 Lakh for his 4-year education. Because of his financial status, getting an education is being stopped.

Also read 9000 new engineering seats: Second phase counselling starts today!