Rahul Gandhi meets cobbler in UP to 'understand' community’s problems

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met a cobbler in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Friday to ‘understand’ the community's problems.

“We are continuously fighting for the rights of these hardworking people, raising their voices from the streets to the Parliament,” the Congress wrote on X while posting a short video of Rahul Gandhi at the cobbler’s shop in Sultanpur.

The Congress said the aim is to make their present safe and future prosperous.

In the short video, Rahul Gandhi is seen talking to the cobbler while he is repairing his shoes.

X handles associated with the Congress posted that Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Dalit cobbler for about 30 minutes to understand his struggle for livelihood and caste discrimination.

The LoP had to appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur for a defamation case on Friday. However, the court listed the matter for the next hearing on August 12.

The case dates back to 2018 when BJP leader Vijay Mishra accused Rahul Gandhi of making derogatory comments during a press conference in Bengaluru, in which the Congress leader referred to Amit Shah as an “accused” in a murder case.

