Thomas Partey hails Arsenal to 'avoid mistakes of last season'

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The 2023/24 Premier League season saw Arsenal and Manchester City indulge in a season long title race which boiled down to the final day with the 'Cityzens' clinching the trophy with a two point difference.

Arsenal has now put that memories to bed as they hope to cross the hurdle this time around and hopefully win the League title for the first time in 21 years. Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey opened up on his emotions on the side failing to clinch the trophy last time out.

"It hurt a lot. Now we have to avoid the mistakes of last season," said Partey to Hayters TV.

Thomas Partey spent a majority of the 2023/24 season on the sidelines with a groin injury, and then a hamstring problem. As a result, he was absent from October to March and only started nine league matches.

His absence has surely seen him fall down the pecking order with immense depth in the midfielder role with Odegaard, Declan Rice, Jorginho in the squad and it is also reported that the team will try ti bring in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

"We have a lot of players in the middle. We have a lot of players in that position. Jorginho is playing good, I am playing good. Dec (Rice) is there, Martin (Odegaard) too. We also have other players who can come in and make a difference. We have to compete against each other and at the end of the day it is the Mister (Arteta) who decides. With this kind of competition, we can get to the level that we want to be at. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who plays. I think the most important thing is that the team achieves its objective," added Partey.

Arsenal are currently on their pre-season tour in the USA. They indulged in a 1-1 encounter against Bournemouth and will be facing Manchester United and Liverpool in the coming days. The side begins their 2024/24 PL season campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on August 17.

"I am doing my best to be more consistent and stay fit. It is an everyday job. I cannot give up and need to keep going. It’s life! Things happen and sometimes they are things you cannot control. I have to keep going and keep fighting. Every time I fall I have to get up and fight back. That is the mentality I have. I also think that any time I can help the team that is what I have to do," he concluded.

