Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Schools Holidays for 5 Days in August – Full Holiday List

With the festive season unfolding in India, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect to have a well-deserved holiday. Schools within these states will shut down this month for a total of five days, providing students with sufficient time to relax and rejuvenate.

Rakhi Purnima and Independence Day Holidays

The celebrations start with Rakhi Purnima on August 9, a Saturday, which will be a school holiday. The next day, that is, August 10, is a Sunday, and so students get a two-day long holiday. Then, after going to school for four days, students again get a holiday on August 15 to commemorate Independence Day. The second week of August will see the weekend of August 16 and 17 being a break as Krishnashtami is on a Saturday and Sunday is the next day.

Festivities of Krishnashtami

Krishnashtami, or Sri Krishna Janmashtami, is a major festival in India that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the devotees throughout the nation, with religious and cultural activities that unite families and communities. In North India, the followers keep a strict fast without food and water and break it at midnight, said to be Krishna's birth time. In South India, followers begin the previous day before dawn, take a bath, dress in traditional clothes, adorn their homes with flower arches, torans, and rangolis.

Independence Day Celebrations

Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, honors the independence of India from British colonialism in 1947. The day is an important day in the nation's history as it recognizes the sacrifices of many freedom fighters and leaders who struggled continuously to gain independence for India. The day serves as a reminder of the nation's fight for freedom and the need to maintain its sovereignty.

School Closures in Other States

In the meantime, schools in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh have been shut down because of heavy rain and possible flooding across a number of districts. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red and orange warnings for most regions, alerting against heavy rain, lightning, and waterlogging. As a precautionary measure, lakhs of students from primary to intermediate levels were asked to remain at home, keeping them safe during the time.

A Well-Deserved Break

The holiday season and school breaks bring much-needed relief to students, so they can rest and rejuvenate. While the nation observes its cultural heritage and historical milestones, students can spend quality time with their kin and friends and get the most out of these vacations

