Telangana Andhra Pradesh School Holidays Last 10 Days of August 2025

August has been a welcome break for Telugu students with a series of holidays starting with Varalakshmi Vratham followed by Rakhi Pournami, Independence Day, and Sri Krishna Ashtami. The heavy rainfalls in the area also augmented the break, providing students with a welcome relaxation. When schools reopened after the long holidays, students may not find it easy to adapt to the routine. But the forthcoming holidays in the next ten days will definitely make them smile.

Holidays during the Last Ten Days of August

During the last ten days of August, the students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have some great holidays to look forward to. Vinayaka Chavithi, which is a very important festival, has been announced as a holiday on August 27, and the festival will be celebrated with much fervor all over the country. Furthermore, August 24 and 31 are Sundays, so students and workers will have a holiday on those days. Some students who have a two-day weekend might also enjoy holidays on August 23 and 30.

Break for Some, Extended Break for Others

Though all Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools and offices will remain closed on August 24, 27, and 31, some students may get a longer break. Students with a two-day weekend routine will have holidays on August 23 and 30, along with the above said dates. Some students will thus get three days off, while others will get five days off in the last ten days of August.

Dussehra Holidays in September

Telugu students' holidays will not end there. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments have already declared Dussehra holidays for educational institutions. For Telangana, the holiday period will be 13 days from September 21 to October 3. Andhra Pradesh's schools will observe a shorter vacation from September 24 to October 2. Though the holidays will offer a much-needed respite for students, Christian and minority schools in Andhra Pradesh will get a shorter vacation.

A Well-Deserved Break

The set of holidays in August and the forthcoming Dussehra holiday in September will surely prove to be a much-needed relief for Telugu students. With a long spell of academic stress behind them, students can now expect to unwind and recharge their batteries during these vacations. The holidays will also serve as a chance for students to spend quality time with their families and friends and build memories that will last an eternity.

