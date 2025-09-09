Tamil Nadu Schools and Colleges Holiday on September 11 for Emanuel Sekaran Memorial 2025

In view of the 68th Commemoration Day of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran, schools and colleges in certain regions of Tamil Nadu will get a holiday on September 11, 2025. District Collector K. Porkodi made this announcement to ensure a peaceful celebration and ensure public peace in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.

Affected Areas

The holiday has been announced for the educational institutions of Sivagangai, Thiruppuvanam, Manamadurai, and Ilayangudi taluks/unions of Sivagangai district. But these institutions will be open on September 20, 2025, to make up for the lost day.

Quarterly Examinations

Students are preparing for their quarterly exams despite the holiday. The exam timetable for 2025 is as follows¹:

Classes 1-3: September 22-25

Classes 4-5: September 17-29

Classes 6-9: September 15-26

Class 10: Same as Classes 6-9

Classes 11-12: Sep 10-25

The School Education Department has assured that the quarterly examinations will be completed by September 25. With exams drawing near, students are requested to remain determined in their preparation and utilize the holiday to the fullest in revising and preparing accordingly.

Also read: Telangana Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 21 to October 3 for Schools