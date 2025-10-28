Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: Tiruvallur District Declares Holiday on October 28 Due to Heavy Rain

As Cyclonic Storm Montha moves closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, Tamil Nadu is witnessing intense rainfall, particularly in the northern districts. The Tiruvallur district has been put on high alert, with authorities declaring a holiday for schools on Tuesday due to the heavy downpour.

According to the Tiruvallur District Disaster Management Department, Ponneri and Avadi received 72 mm and 62 mm of rainfall respectively in the last 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Tuesday. District Collector M. Prathap announced the closure of schools, anticipating further heavy rains throughout the day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai reported that isolated areas across Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari districts are likely to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

RMC has also issued a stern warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea until October 29, as wind speeds may reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph in the Bay of Bengal due to Cyclone Montha.

Interestingly, Montha means a “fragrant flower” in the Thai language.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid a surprise visit to the Chennai Metropolitan Corporation’s Command and Control Centre early Tuesday to assess the city’s preparedness. He reviewed the traffic management system in rain-prone areas and monitored how authorities were handling waterlogging and congestion.

With the city already experiencing steady rain, schools in Chennai were also declared closed on Tuesday. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as Cyclone Montha edges nearer to the coast.