Schools Holiday on January 24? Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Kerala Update

Parents and students across several Indian states are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain open or closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026. As there are no major festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled for this date, January 24 is officially a regular working day for most schools across the country.

However, since the date falls on a Saturday, the holiday status may vary depending on individual school policies. While many schools follow a five-day working week and remain closed on all Saturdays, others operate on a six-day schedule, making Saturday a normal school day. Due to this, several schools may remain closed tomorrow, while others will conduct regular classes.

In states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other regions, most government and aided schools are expected to function as usual. However, private and corporate schools that follow a five-day academic calendar are likely to declare a holiday, giving students a weekend break.

Education officials have clarified that no statewide or national holiday notification has been issued for January 24. Students and parents are therefore advised to confirm with their respective schools regarding attendance and class schedules.

School managements have also informed that internal academic calendars, examination schedules, and special activities could influence whether a holiday is declared. In some institutions, Saturdays are reserved for tests, extracurricular programs, or remedial classes.

In summary, January 24 is not an official school holiday, but students in several private schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other states may still get a holiday due to weekend scheduling policies.

Also read: Telangana Schools Holiday: 4-Day Holiday for Medaram Jatara from Jan 28 to 31