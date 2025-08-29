School Holidays Today, August 29 in Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala and more

A few states in India have announced school holidays today, August 29, 2025, because of heavy rain and festive occasions. The states affected are Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Dakshina Kannada, Punjab, and Kerala.

State-wise School Closures

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools in the Jammu division are shut down until August 30, 2025, owing to persistent heavy rain. Director of School Education Dr. Naseem Javid Chowdhary has directed online classes for classes 9 to 12.

Telangana: The District Educational Officer has announced a two-day holiday for government and private schools, as well as junior and degree colleges, due to heavy rains.

Dakshina Kannada: A holiday has been announced for schools and Pre-University Colleges in the district because of heavy rain predicted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert, which was afterwards toned down to an orange alert, till August 31.

Punjab: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared that all government and private schools would close till August 30, 2025, because of heavy rainfall predicted.

Kerala: Schools will remain closed from August 27 to September 7, 2025, for a span of 10 days to celebrate the Onam festival. Classes will resume on September 8, 2025.

Reasons for School Closures

School closures are made to secure the safety of students during harsh weather conditions. Torrential rains have resulted in waterlogging and flooding in various regions, leading the authorities to take safety precautions.

Impact on Students

While the school closures may cause temporary disruptions, they prioritize student safety and well-being. Online classes, where feasible, will help minimize the impact on students' academic schedules.

