School Holidays in Telangana: Just Four Working Days for Hyderabad Schools This Week

Hyderabad: Schools across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will have a shortened academic week, with classes being conducted for only four days.

According to the Telangana government’s 2025 academic calendar, two back-to-back general holidays fall this week. On Friday, August 15, schools will remain closed for Independence Day celebrations, while Saturday, August 16 is a holiday for Sri Krishnashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

While regular classwork will be halted on these days, many educational institutions are actively preparing for Independence Day events, including cultural programs and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Additional Holiday This Month

Apart from this week’s breaks, schools will also get a general holiday on August 27 for Vinayaka Chavithi.

In total, the government has listed four general holidays and one optional holiday for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana in August 2025.