School Holidays List 2024: Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Sankranti

Diwali Delight: Chhattisgarh Schools to Remain Closed for 8 Days

The festive season is here, and students in Chhattisgarh have reason to rejoice! The Directorate of Public Instruction has announced a prolonged Diwali break for schools in the state, with a total of 8 days off from October 28 to November 4.

Diwali Holidays: October 28 to November 4

As per the notification, schools will remain closed from October 28 to November 2, coinciding with the Diwali festivities. With Sundays falling before and after this period, the holiday extends to 8 days, allowing students to enjoy quality time with their families.

Academic Session 2024-25: 64 Days of Holidays

The holiday list for the academic session 2024-25 was announced earlier, revealing a total of 64 days off for schools and B.Ed-D.Ed colleges. The break-down includes:

Diwali holidays: 8 days (October 28 - November 4)

Winter vacation: 6 days (December 23 - 28)

Summer vacation: 46 days (May 1 - June 15)

Diwali 2024: Dates and Celebrations

The 5-day Diwali festival commences on October 29 and concludes on November 3. The celebrations include:

Dhanteras (October 29)

Naraka Chaturdashi (October 30)

Diwali/Lakshmi Puja (October 31/November 1)

Govardhan Puja (November 2)

Bhaiya Dooj (November 3)

While some regions may celebrate Diwali on October 31, others will observe it on November 1.

The extended Diwali break has brought cheer to students and parents alike, providing an opportunity to relax, recharge, and enjoy the festive spirit.

