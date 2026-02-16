School Holiday Today (Feb 16, 2026): State-Wise List After Maha Shivaratri

Several Indian states are observing a school holiday today, February 16, 2026, following the celebrations of Maha Shivaratri, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. As festivities continued late into the night on Sunday, many state governments decided to grant holidays for schools and educational institutions on Monday to allow students and families time to rest and participate in rituals.

However, school holidays are not uniform across India. While some states have declared a full holiday today, others are following optional closures or continuing regular classes depending on district-level decisions.

Delhi–NCR Observing School Holiday

In the National Capital Region, including New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, schools remain closed today. Both government and many private institutions have aligned their academic calendars with the festival holiday schedule.

Parents are encouraged to check official school communication channels for updates regarding homework, online assignments or revised class schedules following the holiday.

Uttar Pradesh Announces Holiday Across Key Districts

The government of Uttar Pradesh has declared a school holiday today in multiple districts in observance of Maha Shivaratri. Major cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Agra are observing closures for all classes.

Local education authorities may adjust academic calendars to compensate for today’s holiday if required.

Maharashtra Schools Closed in Major Cities

In Maharashtra, schools in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur are closed today due to the festival. The holiday applies widely to government institutions and many private schools, particularly in areas with large temple gatherings.

Some institutions may assign project work or online activities around the festive break.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Declare Holiday

The government of Telangana has announced a school holiday across districts such as Hyderabad, Warangal and Medak.

Similarly, several districts in Andhra Pradesh are observing holidays today. Educational departments in both states have advised students and families to celebrate responsibly and stay updated with school notifications regarding reopening schedules.

States with Optional or Mixed Holiday Status

In Karnataka and Kerala, some schools are observing optional holidays depending on management decisions and local traditions. Attendance policies may vary between institutions.

In parts of Assam and Bihar, school holidays today depend on district-level announcements. While some areas have declared closures, others continue with normal academic schedules.

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Maha Shivaratri is culturally significant, and certain schools may offer restricted or optional holidays.

States Where Schools Are Functioning Normally

Schools in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are largely operating as per regular Monday schedules unless individual institutions have announced otherwise.

In Haryana, most schools are open today, although a few private institutions may observe optional holidays.

Parents Advised to Confirm Locally

Since school holidays can vary by district, board affiliation and management policies, parents and students should rely on official notifications from their respective schools for accurate updates.

With Maha Shivaratri being one of the most widely observed festivals across India, today’s holiday in many states reflects the cultural and religious significance attached to the occasion.

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