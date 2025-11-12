School Holiday on 12 November 2025: Bihar and Telangana Schools Closed Due to Bye-Elections

Schools in Bihar and Telangana have a Holiday on November 12, 2025, Due to Bye-Elections, While Delhi-NCR Schools Continue Hybrid Mode Amidst Air Pollution Concerns

Schools in Bihar and Telangana will remain closed on November 12, 2025, as the states gear up for bye-elections. In Bihar, several schools are being used as polling stations, prompting authorities to declare a holiday to facilitate smooth voting processes. Similarly, in Telangana, schools will be shut down in areas where elections are being held, including the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

In contrast, schools in Delhi-NCR will continue to operate in hybrid mode, allowing parents to choose between online and offline classes for their children. The decision comes as air quality in the region remains poor, with GRAP-III restrictions in place. Students up to Class 5 may be asked to study from home, while others can attend physical classes. If air quality worsens, schools may shift to fully online mode.

The Delhi government has not announced any school closures following the Red Fort blast on November 10, 2025, but has ramped up security measures. Some private schools have independently shifted to online or hybrid classes as a precautionary measure.

In Bihar, schools will remain closed on polling and counting days to ensure smooth logistics and security during voting. In Telangana, schools and government offices will be closed on the day of the bye-election and counting.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with their respective schools for any changes in schedules or arrangements.

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines Today: November 12, 2025 – National, International & Sports Updates