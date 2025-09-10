SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Soon, Exam on September 20, 21 and 27

The State Bank of India is preparing for its much awaited recruitment drive for 2025 with a total of 6,589 clerk positions officially titled Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales). With the application window now closed, candidates are waiting for the release of the admit cards to appear for the preliminary examination.

As per the latest update, the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card is expected to be released this week. The exam will be conducted on September 20, 21 and 27 in multiple shifts across the country. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official SBI careers portal and logging in with their registration number or roll number along with date of birth or password. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.

The preliminary exam will be held for a duration of one hour and will cover three sections. English Language will include 30 questions, Numerical Ability will include 35 questions and Reasoning Ability will also include 35 questions, making a total of 100 questions. Each section will have a time limit of 20 minutes. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

This recruitment is one of the key annual hiring processes conducted by SBI and offers an important opportunity for graduates across the country. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the admit card and ensure that they go through all the details such as exam centre address, reporting time and exam instructions well in advance.