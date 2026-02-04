SBI CBO Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Before Feb 18 for 2,273 Vacancies!

The State Bank of India (SBI) is currently accepting applications to fill 2,273 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies. Candidates who have completed a bachelor’s degree and are between 21 and 30 years of age are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be provided to applicants belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Applicants must also be proficient in reading and writing the local language of the region they are applying for. The last date to submit applications is February 18.

The selection process will consist of a written examination, followed by screening and an interview. Interested candidates can find detailed information and submit their applications through the official website: sbi.bank.in.

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