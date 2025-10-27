Sainik School Admissions 2026–27: Apply for Classes 6 and 9 at aissee.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that applications are now open for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across the country for the academic year 2026–27. The last date to submit applications is October 30, 2025.

Students and parents can visit the official website — www.aissee.nta.nic.in — to complete the online registration process. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) will be conducted in the second week of January 2026, and the exact date will be notified soon by the NTA.

For Class 6 admissions, students aged 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2026, are eligible to apply. Similarly, for Class 9 admissions, students between 13 and 15 years and who have completed Class 8 from a government-recognized school are eligible.

The AISSEE is a national-level entrance examination that serves as a gateway for admission to Sainik Schools — institutions established and managed under the Ministry of Defence. These schools aim to prepare students academically, mentally, and physically for a career in the Armed Forces through the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other military institutions.

The examination will be conducted in multiple languages, and candidates can select their preferred medium during registration. Interested students are advised to carefully read the official notification and apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

For detailed eligibility, syllabus, and exam pattern, visit aissee.nta.nic.in.