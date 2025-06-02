Russian Education Fair 2025: More Indian Medical Students Opt for Russia

The 26th Russian Education Fair 2025 in New Delhi attracted huge numbers of students and parents looking for foreign educational opportunities, especially in medicine. Hosted by the Russian House with Rus Education, the fair saw leading Russian government universities with medicine, engineering, and other courses on display.

The fair was part of a nine-city tour of Indian cities that shows how Indian students are growingly interested in seeking higher education overseas. Delegates from top Russian universities, including Orenburg State Medical University and Perm State Medical University, gave one-on-one counseling about courses, admissions, infrastructure, and life in Russia.

Why Russia?

As per organizers, Russia is still one of the favorite countries among Indian students because of its cost-effectiveness, English-medium education, and international credibility. With more than 23,500 Indian students already studying at Russian medical universities, the nation still lures prospective medical professionals.

Dr. Elena Remizova, Russian House Director, laid stress on the importance of the fair in reinforcing Indo-Russian ties. "Education is an integral part of our cooperation, and fairs like these empower Indian students and create academic and cultural exchange," she said.

The fair discussed Indian students' problems, such as stiff competition, high costs, and fewer seats in professional courses. Russia's education system presents a real alternative, with its well-known universities and cost-effective programs.

The Russian Education Fair 2025 was an opportunity for Indian students to interact with quality international education. Subsequent editions will be taken to other capital cities, and it will then open up for students across the country to pursue educational opportunities in Russia. With its increasing popularity, Russia is well-placed to remain a destination of choice for Indian medical students looking to study abroad.

