RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan Open School Class 10th, 12th Results Out on June 19

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the Class 10th and 12th examination results on June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM. Students who took the exams can find their results online on the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in, or the result portal rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Points of RSOS Result 2025

Result Date and Time: June 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM

Official Website: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Result Portal: rsos.rajasthan.gov.in

Total Students Appeared: 1,03,004 (Class 10th: 53,501, Class 12th: 49,503)

How to Check RSOS Result 2025

To check the RSOS Result 2025, students should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to rsos.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on the result link: Choose the "RSOS Class 10th/12th Results 2025" link.

Enter login details: Enter your details from the admit card.

Submit and view the result: Click "Submit" to see your result.

Download result: Save your result for future use.

Key Information Regarding RSOS Examination 2025

Exam Dates: April 21 - May 16, 2025 (earlier), May 28 - 30, 2025 (re-scheduled exams in six districts)

Re-scheduled Exams: As a result of security fears, the exams for six districts (Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur) were rescheduled.

Students are also asked to have their admit cards with them to view their results online. The results will be announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar at the campus of Shiksha Sankul, following which the result portal will remain open for access by students.

