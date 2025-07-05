RGUKT 2025 Counseling Begins July 7: Full Schedule and Details

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has released the first selection list for admissions into the first year of the Pre-University Course (PUC) at its Basara and Mahabubnagar campuses in Telangana. The list was officially announced on Friday by Prof. Govardhan, In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of RGUKT Basara.

This year, the university received an overwhelming response with nearly 20,000 applications for its six-year integrated B.Tech programs. In the first phase, 1,690 students (excluding special category seats) have been selected for admission.

Counseling Dates and Details

Counseling for the selected candidates will be held at the respective university campuses on the following dates:

July 7: Rank 1 to 564

July 8: Rank 565 to 1128

July 9: Rank 1129 to 1690

Candidates must attend the counseling session in person with all original certificates on their assigned date and time. Failure to attend will result in forfeiting the admission opportunity.

The selection list will soon be available on the official RGUKT website.

Key Highlights

Girls Outshine Boys : Of the total selected candidates, 72% are girls, while boys make up 28%.

: Of the total selected candidates, 72% are girls, while boys make up 28%. Dominance of Government Schools: A notable 88% of the selected students hail from government-run schools.

A notable 88% of the selected students hail from government-run schools. District-wise Breakdown:

Nizamabad district recorded the highest number of selections with 297 students.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district saw only one student selected.

Application Statistics

Total Applications Received: 19,967

Valid Applications: 19,877

Local Candidates: 19,701

Non-local Candidates: 176

Applications by School Type:

Government Schools: 8,241

Private Schools: 3,985

Government Residential Schools: 7,075

Global Category (incomplete seats): 1,670

Following the completion of the first phase of counseling, RGUKT will release a waiting list for any remaining vacant seats.

Contact for Queries

Helpline Numbers:

7382595661, 8008595661, 9052595661

Email: admissions@rgukt.ac.in

Stay tuned to the official RGUKT website for the release of the complete selection list and further updates.