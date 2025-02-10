Ravidas Jayanti holiday for schools, colleges, offices on February 12

On February 12, schools, government institutions, banks, and meat and liquor shops will remain closed due to the public holiday declared on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. This decision has been welcomed by the people of the society.

States Declaring Holidays

The states that have declared holidays on February 12 include Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The governments of these states have announced holidays in their respective states. Additionally, processions will be taken out in several districts of Punjab on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti's Prakash Parv.

Closure of Meat and Liquor Shops

Considering the religious sentiments, the Punjab government has announced the closure of meat and liquor shops on the day of Prakash Parv. DC Jalandhar, and Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, stated that several measures have been taken by the administration to prevent any untoward incidents.

Significance of Ravidas Jayanti

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year on the day of Magh Purnima with devotion and reverence. On this day, the followers of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji perform special puja-archana and participate in spiritual rituals after taking a dip in the holy rivers.

Optional Holidays

As per the official holiday calendar of the Madhya Pradesh government, employees may also avail of optional holidays this month. According to the state government's rules, employees can take a maximum of three days of optional holidays at their convenience. However, more than three holidays will not be approved.

