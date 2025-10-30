Rajasthan School Holidays in November 2025: Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Rajasthan, known for its rich traditions and colorful festivals, comes alive with cultural vibrancy throughout the year. As November 2025 approaches, students and teachers across the state can look forward to a couple of important holidays that provide a welcome break from regular school routines.

These holidays not only allow time for celebrations and family gatherings but also give everyone a chance to recharge before the year-end examinations begin.

Key School Holidays in Rajasthan – November 2025

November 5, Wednesday – Guru Nanak Jayanti

A gazetted holiday observed across India, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. All schools and government institutions will remain closed on this day.

November 24, Monday – Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

A restricted holiday, observed in honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s supreme sacrifice. The decision to close schools on this day may vary depending on local administration or individual school management.

Important Note

These dates are based on the projected government holiday calendar for 2025. Students, parents, and teachers are advised to check the official academic calendar released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or their respective school authorities for confirmed details.

With the festive charm of November and these upcoming holidays, Rajasthan’s schools are all set to enjoy a refreshing mid-term pause.