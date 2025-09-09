Punjab School Holidays September 2025: Flood-Related Closures and Festival Observances

The State of Punjab is witnessing heavy rain and localized inundation in a number of districts. For the safety of the students, multiple school closures have been reported across the state. Apart from the weather-related closures, September 2025 also witnesses a number of significant festivals and regional observances that result in more school holidays.

Parents and students must remain informed about the recent announcements in order to make the necessary arrangements. Below is a comprehensive listing of school holidays in Punjab in September 2025, including closure for floods and festivals.

School Closure for Floods

In view of persistent heavy rains and flood conditions, all government, aided, recognized, and private schools, colleges, universities, and polytechnics in Punjab were shut down until September 7, 2025.

Local authorities will determine whether schools have to be closed for extended periods in flood-affected areas.

Schools will be reopened progressively for students beginning September 8–9, 2025, based on improving conditions and ensuring safety.

September 2025 Punjab School Holidays

Public Holidays

Maharaj Agarsain Jayanti – 22nd September 2025 (Monday)

Regional and Religious Observances

Birthday of Baba Sri Chand Ji – 1st September 2025 (Monday)

Birthday of Baba Jiwan Singh Ji – 5th September 2025 (Friday)

Birthday of Prophet Mohammad Sahib (Milad-un-Nabi/Id-e-Milad) – 5th September 2025 (Friday)

Anant Chaturdashi – 6th September 2025 (Saturday)

Saragarhi Day – 12th September 2025 (Friday)

Safety Notes for Students and Parents

District schools with flooding may be temporarily closed until safety is confirmed.

Parents and students are requested to check local school alerts for district-specific information.

Government and private schools will conduct an inspection of infrastructure and classrooms before reopening in order to establish a secure learning environment.

Summary

Punjab schools in September 2025 will have holidays for both flood-related safety and major festivals and observances. Keeping track of new announcements will assist students and families in planning their schedules during this time.

Also read: Dussehra Holidays in AP: Schools Holidays from September 24 to October 2