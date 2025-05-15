Punjab Govt Set to Declare Early Summer Holidays as Heatwave Intensifies!

Punjab is suffering from a severe heatwave with the temperatures going up steadily, particularly in the second half of May. Many districts in the state have already logged over 41°C, making life difficult for children going to school. With the mercury refusing to dip, students and parents are eagerly waiting for the official declaration of summer holidays.

Keeping in mind the scorching heat, the state government of Punjab is likely to announce summer holidays in schools earlier than they normally do. Summer vacations in the state usually start in the third week of May and run until July 1. But this year's unrelenting heatwave might induce the government to announce the beginning of holidays earlier.

News reports indicate that numerous children are suffering from health complications as a result of the increasing temperature and scorching winds blowing across several districts. As such, pressure is building up on authorities to move quickly to secure the well-being of students.

Even though no formal announcement has yet been made by the Punjab government, sources in the Education Department have confirmed that the situation is being closely watched. If the temperature keeps increasing in the days to come, an official announcement regarding the holidays of schools is likely to be made very soon.