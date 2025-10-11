October 27th Local Holiday in Tamil Nadu: 3-Day Weekend for Schools and Colleges?

The month of October 2025 will be a holiday month with several holidays for students, government workers, and the masses. The best part of the month will be the Diwali holiday, which will have four straight days off. The long vacation will be on Saturday, October 18, through Tuesday, October 21, giving people plenty of time to travel and enjoy themselves with family and friends.

Besides Diwali, October has commenced with festivals such as Ayudhya Puja and Gandhi Jayanti, and with quarterly holidays also planned, numerous students and staff are making the most of the festive season to relax and enjoy short vacations or excursions.

After the celebration of Diwali, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district will be having a local holiday on Monday, October 27, for the Kanda Sashti festival in the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple. The district administration, as advised by District Collector Ilam Bhagwat, stated that the holiday will include all the areas of the Thoothukudi district.

It should be noted that this local holiday won't be applicable for necessary services and their personnel, who will be required to carry out their work. For the compensation of this local holiday, November 8 (the second Saturday of November) is hereby made a working day.

With these festivals scheduled, October is turning out to be a busy but festive month for locals, students, and workers, as families get ready to celebrate the festivals and take time off with their families.

Also read: October 11, 2025 School Holiday Update: State-Wise Status Across India