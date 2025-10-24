October 24 School Holiday in These States Amid Rain Alerts and Festival Breaks

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow and Orange alerts across several southern states—Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala, for October 24, 2025, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Despite the alerts, no state government has officially declared a school holiday as of now.

The IMD has cautioned that the upcoming weather system could bring intense downpours, lightning, and strong winds, especially in coastal and hilly regions. These forecasts have raised safety concerns among parents and school authorities, prompting widespread speculation about possible closures.

However, officials have clarified that schools will continue to function as per the existing schedule unless local administrations issue specific instructions. Parents are therefore urged to stay alert to updates from district authorities and school managements, as decisions about closures are often made at the local level based on real-time weather conditions.

Post-Diwali School Updates Across India

After Diwali celebrations, many schools across India have been observing extended holidays. In the northern parts of the country, institutions have remained closed for Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja, with state-wise closures reported in:

Uttar Pradesh: October 20–23, 2025

Rajasthan: October 13–24, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: October 19–November 3, 2025

Bihar: October 20–29, 2025

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 24, 2025.

In contrast, schools in southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are facing uncertainty due to the IMD’s heavy rainfall alerts. While a few private institutions have opted for precautionary closures, no blanket holiday has been announced by any state government so far.

State-Wise Weather and School Status for October 24, 2025

Tamil Nadu

Alert Level: Yellow

Forecast: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds across multiple districts, including Puducherry.

School Status: No official holiday declared. Parents should track local education department announcements.

Andhra Pradesh

Alert Level: Orange and Yellow

Forecast: Very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms predicted in several parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra.

School Status: Schools remain open. Any changes will be announced by district authorities.

Telangana

Alert Level: Yellow for 17 districts

Forecast: Intermittent heavy rains with thunder and lightning expected.

School Status: No official circular on closures yet. Residents advised to monitor government advisories.

Kerala

Alert Level: Yellow

Forecast: Heavy rainfall with possible thunderstorms and gusty winds expected throughout the state.

School Status: No confirmed holiday. Parents should stay tuned to updates from local authorities and the state education department.

Safety Advisory for Parents and Students

Even though schools are currently scheduled to remain open, severe weather conditions could lead to last-minute announcements. Authorities advise parents to prioritize safety, especially in flood-prone or low-lying areas. Students and guardians should follow verified updates from District Education Officers (DEOs) or official government channels before heading to school.

With weather conditions expected to intensify over the next few days, continued vigilance will be key to ensuring student safety across southern India.