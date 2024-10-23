October 23: Holiday for schools, colleges in Coimbatore, Tirupur districts
October 22, Tuesday: Heavy Rains reported in Coimbatore, Tirupur districts
Government announced holiday for Schools and Colleges in Two districts
COIMBATORE: Schools and colleges in the Coimbatore and Tirupur districts will remain closed on Wednesday, October 23 following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. The two districts witnessed heavy rainfall.
Rain holiday has been delcared for schools and colleges in the two districts.
The decision was announced by Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Tirupur district collector T Christuraj.