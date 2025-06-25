NMDC Launches Free Nursing & Medical Technology Courses for Tribal Youth in Chhattisgarh; Apply by June 30

As a notable effort towards the education and empowerment of tribal youth, two ambitious programs were initiated in Chhattisgarh. These schemes provide completely sponsored professional nursing and medical technology courses to bridge the gap between desire and opportunity for disadvantaged students.

Balika Shiksha Yojana: Nursing Education for Tribal Girls

The NMDC has led the way by providing 100% free nursing training to young tribal girls belonging to six Chhattisgarh districts, namely Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur, and Narayanpur. The scheme, in collaboration with noted institutions such as Apollo School of Nursing, Yashoda School of Nursing, and KIMS College of Nursing in Hyderabad, will bear all costs of education, including tuition fees, hostel charges, and course charges. For Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh per student, this scheme will apply to 200 students, with 110 seats for BSc Nursing and 90 seats for GNM courses. The family income of the applicant should not be more than Rs 72,000 per year, and the application process will end on June 28, 2025.

Medical Technology Program: Allied Healthcare Education for Disadvantaged Students

In another project, NMDC has joined hands with Apollo University, Chittoor, to provide fully sponsored allied healthcare education to needy Scheduled Tribe students from Dantewada and Bastar districts. The tribal youth will be empowered with professional skills for livelihood, and 90 seats would be provided for aspiring students, 60% for girls and 40% for boys. The specialized BSc courses offered are Emergency Medical Technology, Medical Lab Technology, Anaesthesiology & Operation Theatre Technician, Imaging Technology, Physician Assistant, and Renal Dialysis Technology. The deadline for receiving applications for this program is June 30, 2025.

A New Era of Empowerment

These education programs represent a new dawn of empowerment for youth from tribes in Chhattisgarh. Granting access to professional degrees, these programs will elevate communities from some of Chhattisgarh's most rural districts. NMDC's commitment to molding Chhattisgarh's development can be seen in these initiatives, as they will leave their mark on the youth of the region.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Eligible applicants may verify the eligibility criteria and application procedure on the official website of NMDC: https://www.nmdc.co.in/career. In case of any assistance or inquiry, applicants may contact the Helpline at +91 7044599061 or email nmdcnisp18@gmail.com. Don't wait for this chance to empower yourself with professional skills and education. Submit your application now and take your first step towards a brighter tomorrow!

