NIOS Class 10 Results 2025 to Be Announced Soon at results.nios.ac.in – Here's How to Check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the Class 10th Result 2025 soon on its official website – results.nios.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams can check their marks by following a few simple steps.

When Were the Exams Held?

The NIOS Class 10 exams took place from April 9 to May 19, 2025. The Class 12 results were already announced on June 16, 2025.

How to Check NIOS Class 10th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to check your result:

Visit the official website: results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the link for "Class 10th Result 2025" on the homepage.

A new page will open asking for login details.

Enter your enrollment number and the security captcha code.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker app.

How to Check the Result via SMS (Without Internet)

If the website is slow or not working, students can check their results through SMS. Just follow these steps:

Open your phone’s SMS app.

Type: NIOS10

Send it to 5676750.

You will receive your result as an SMS.

Passing Criteria

To pass the NIOS Class 10 exams, students must score at least 33% marks in a minimum of five subjects, including at least one language.