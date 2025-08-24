NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Starts August 29: More MBBS Seats Added

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will commence on August 29. In a significant update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has confirmed an increase in the number of MBBS seats starting from this round.

The detailed counselling schedule—covering choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting deadlines—will be published shortly on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Who Can Participate in Round 2?

Round 2 is open to both fresh candidates and those seeking an upgrade. Eligible students include:

Candidates who registered but did not get any seat in Round 1.

Those allotted a seat in Round 1 but did not report to the college.

Candidates who joined a college in Round 1 but now wish to upgrade.

Note: Students who have already accepted and reported to their Round 1 seat are not eligible to participate again in Round 2.

Registration Process

To register for Round 2, candidates must:

Log in to the MCC counselling portal using their NEET UG 2025 roll number and password.

Fill and lock their preferred college and course choices once the revised schedule is uploaded.

Track the allotment results online.

Documents Required for Reporting

After seat allotment, selected candidates must report to their respective institutes with the required documents. Students are advised to carry originals plus 2–3 sets of self-attested photocopies of the following:

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card (issued by NTA)

NEET UG Scorecard/Rank Letter

Class 10 Marksheet & Passing Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet & Passing Certificate

Valid Government-issued Photo ID (Aadhaar/PAN/Passport/Driving Licence)

Passport-size photographs (8–12 copies)

Provisional Allotment Letter (downloaded from MCC portal)

Proof of counselling fee and security deposit payment

Some institutes may request additional documents during verification, so candidates should keep extra certificates ready.

For latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.