NEET UG AIR 8: No Phone, No Social Media, Bhavya Jha's Secret

In a grand exhibition of hard work and determination, 18-year-old student Bhavya Chirag Jha from Ahmedabad has achieved a phenomenal All India Rank 8 in the NEET UG 2025 examination. This phenomenal success is a reflection of Bhavya's unflinching commitment towards his ambition of becoming a physician. With an incredible percentile of 99.9996379, Bhavya has demonstrated that with the right approach and mindset, victory is achievable.

Balancing School and Coaching: Bhavya's Secret to Success

Bhavya's path to NEET UG victory wasn't smooth sailing. While he was studying at AES AG - Higher Secondary School, he had to harmonize his normal school life with concentrated preparation with coaching at Allen Institute. But Bhavya didn't give up and instead used every moment to the fullest. "Time management was the secret," says Bhavya, remembering his evening routine of completing homework, going for coaching, and practicing 3-4 hours every night.

Remaining Grounded and Focused

In contrast to numerous aspirants who take drop years or pursue open schooling, Bhavya remained grounded within the school environment. He opines that interacting with peers and volleyball helped him relax and remain alert. Bhavya's mental preparation and discipline were instrumental in his achievement. He consciously avoided social media and performed meditation to enhance his concentration.

The Significance of Mock Tests and Revision

Bhavya's strategy of preparation was rooted in self-discipline and steady revision. He stresses the significance of providing mock tests, "Mock tests were most important. Revisiting difficult topics repeatedly was part of my strategy." Bhavya's experience has shown him that proper coaching and self-study are both essential to succeeding in NEET UG.

Inspiration from Family

Bhavya's motivation was his older brother, Sarvagya Jha, an intern currently at GMERS Medical College, Sola, Ahmedabad. Sarvagya's support and counsel helped Bhavya shape his path. "He's my biggest motivator. He provided me with notes, made me understand the obstacles, and kept pushing me even when I performed poorly in mocks," Bhavya expresses sincerely.

Dreaming Big: AIIMS New Delhi

With AIIMS New Delhi as his target, Bhavya believes he will be able to fulfill his dream. "AIIMS is excellent for faculty and practical learning exposure. It's every NEET aspirant's dream," he states. His second option is JIPMER, Puducherry. Bhavya's message to the next generation of aspirants is unequivocal: "Stay consistent and do hard work - results will follow."

A Message of Hope and Determination

Bhavya's journey is an inspiration to all. His hard work and determination have borne fruit, and he is now more likely to fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor. Looking to the future, Bhavya is still steadfast in his resolve and dedicated to his ambitions. His path serves as a reminder that with the right attitude and approach, success is achievable.

Conclusion

Bhavya Jha's success is a result of his consistent efforts and perseverance. His journey inspires everyone, and the message he sends out to aspirants in the future is: remain consistent, work hard, and results will be yours. As Bhavya begins the next phase of his life, he continues to focus on his aims and remains determined to achieve them.

