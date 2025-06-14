NEET UG 2025 Toppers' List Out: Mahesh Kumar Secures All India Rank 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally announced the results of NEET UG 2025, revealing the highest rank holders in the extremely competitive medical entrance examination. Based on the final merit list on neet.nta.nic.in, Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar has become the All India Rank 1 holder with an incredible percentile score of 99.9999547 in the General category.

Top 10 Rank Holders in NEET UG 2025

The NTA has come out with the list of the top 10 contenders, a presentation of remarkable ability and hard work. Here are some of the top performers:

Mahesh Kumar (All India Rank 1) - General category, Rajasthan

Utkarsh Awadhiya (All India Rank 2) - General category, Madhya Pradesh

Krishan Joshi (All India Rank 3) - General category, Maharashtra

Mrinal Kishore Jha (All India Rank 4) - General category, Delhi (NCT)

Avika Aggarwal (All India Rank 5) - General category, Delhi (NCT)

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani (All India Rank 6) - General category, Gujarat

Keshav Mittal (All India Rank 7) - General category, Punjab

Jha Bhavya Chirag (All India Rank 8) - General category, Gujarat

Harsh Kedawat (All India Rank 9) - General category, Delhi (NCT)

Aarav Agrawal (All India Rank 10) - General category, Maharashtra

Reaching the Results and Scorecards

The top 100 rank holders and the individual scorecards are downloadable from the official website. Candidates can view their results by logging in at neet.nta.nic.in with their login credentials.

Category-Wise Cut-Offs

The NTA has also published category-wise cut-offs, which bring clarity to the cut-off scores for various categories. Candidates can see the cut-offs and scores and ascertain if they are eligible to proceed to the next counseling round.

NEET UG 2025 results have created a buzz among students aspiring to pursue medicine, and the toppers are about to start their journey towards medicine. Continue reading for more information on counseling and admission procedures.

