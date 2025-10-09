NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: MCC Schedule, Registration & Seat Allotment Updates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet announced the official NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2025 exam will be able to register for counselling once the dates are released on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray vacancy round. The MCC will provide detailed information regarding registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment processing, seat allotment results, reporting to allotted colleges, and document verification in the official schedule.

Steps to Apply for NEET PG Counselling 2025:

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in .

. Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration link on the homepage.

Enter your details to register.

Fill in the application form.

Make the application fee payment.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Stay tuned to this blog for the latest updates on NEET PG Counselling 2025, including the schedule, important dates, and guidelines.