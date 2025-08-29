NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Release Date and Time: How to Download Scorecard

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the NEET PG 2025 scorecards today, August 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on August 3 can now download their personal scorecards through the official website natboard.edu.in.

Step-by-Step Guide to Downloading the NEET PG Scorecard

To download the scorecard, candidates must go through the following steps:

Proceed to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the link to the NEET PG Scorecard, which will be made live soon.

Log in with their User ID and Password.

The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Save the scorecard for future use.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

The counselling timetable for NEET PG 2025 will be released shortly. The counselling dates, registration, and choice filling can be viewed on the website mcc.nic.in by candidates. It is recommended to regularly visit the website for the latest news regarding NEET PG Counselling 2025.

Important Details

The release of NEET PG 2025 scorecards was declared in the result notification on August 19, and the candidates have been eagerly waiting for the scorecards. With the release of the scorecards, the candidates can now prepare themselves for the counselling process.

Stay Updated

For the latest information on NEET PG 2025 scorecard and counseling, the candidates can log in to the official sites of NBEMS and MCC. Being updated will keep candidates ahead of the process and won't let them miss any significant deadline.

Also read: Param Sundari Twitter Review: Better than Chennai Express? Netizens Deliver Final Verdict