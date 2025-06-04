NEET PG 2025 Likely After August 3, Confirms NBEMS to Supreme Court

The NEET PG 2025 examination, originally scheduled for June 15, is now likely to be conducted on August 3, 2025, according to a recent update from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The new proposed date comes after the Supreme Court directed that the exam be conducted in a single nationwide shift, instead of the earlier two-shift format.

Why the Delay?

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, NBEMS stated that organizing a computer-based exam of this scale in a single session requires extensive planning and logistical coordination. The exam will be held across 1,000+ centres in over 250 cities, involving nearly 60,000 personnel for roles such as invigilators, lab managers, system operators, and security staff.

NBEMS, in consultation with its technology partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), emphasized the complexity of executing a fair and secure examination at this scale. Given the high-stakes nature of NEET PG, the Board also highlighted the need for strict security protocols and support from law enforcement agencies to prevent malpractice.

Supreme Court’s Role

The shift to a single session stems from a petition filed by the United Doctors Front, which argued that conducting the exam in multiple shifts could create discrepancies in difficulty levels and compromise fairness. The Supreme Court agreed and directed that the exam be held in one uniform session across the country.

Proposed Date & Exam Time

Proposed Exam Date: August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 Timing : 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM Status: Awaiting final approval from the Supreme Court

What Should Aspirants Do?

A final confirmation from the Supreme Court is expected soon. Until then, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates regarding the new schedule and other important instructions.

Stay tuned for further developments as the Court’s decision will determine the final date and exam format.