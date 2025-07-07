National Medical Commission New Rules: To Increase 75,000 new medical seats over next five years

To meet the growing demand for doctors in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced new rules to increase the number of teachers in medical colleges and create more MBBS and PG seats across the country.

These new rules are part of the government’s plan to add 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years

✅ What’s New?

1. Non-teaching hospitals can now train medical students

Hospitals with more than 220 beds — even if they aren’t currently teaching — can now be approved as training centers for medical students. This will help open more medical colleges, especially in areas that need them the most.

2. Easier eligibility for teachers

Doctors with 10 years of experience can now become Associate Professors, and those with 2 years of experience can be made Assistant Professors — even without senior residency, if they’ve done the required research course within 2 years.

3. Relaxed age limit

The maximum age to become a senior resident (a key teaching position) is now 50 years for subjects like Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry.

4. More teaching opportunities for M.Sc./Ph.D. holders

Earlier, only three non-clinical departments could appoint M.Sc./Ph.D. holders as faculty. Now, Microbiology and Pharmacology departments can also do so — helping fill long-standing teacher shortages.

📌 Who Else Can Be a Professor or Assistant Professor Now?

Senior consultants with 3 years of teaching experience in recognized government institutions can now be Professors.

Diploma holders with 6 years of experience in government medical institutions can now be Assistant Professors.

🔁 Internal Movement Made Easier

Doctors who have super-specialty qualifications but are working in general departments can now be officially appointed in their specific specialty departments. This gives medical colleges more flexibility in using their current staff.

🗣️ Reactions to the New Rules

Some senior doctors have raised concerns. They say reducing eligibility rules might lead to a drop in teaching quality, which could affect patient care in the long run.

“The focus should not just be on quantity. Strong teachers make better doctors,” said a senior doctor from a Central government hospital.

On the other hand, the National M.Sc. Medical Teachers’ Association (NMMTA) welcomed the move. They said this new policy corrects past injustice done by older rules that had affected non-medical teachers.

“This gives respect and career growth to thousands of teachers with M.Sc./Ph.D. degrees and helps reduce the teacher shortage,” said the NMMTA in a statement.

📍 In Summary:

India is changing medical teaching rules to create more doctors faster.

Experience, research, and skills now matter more than just following old service rules.

The aim is to expand medical education, especially in underserved regions.

Reactions are mixed — while it opens doors for many, experts warn that quality must not be compromised.