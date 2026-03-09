Mutyalamman Thalli Jathara 2026: Schools Get Holiday in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, March 10

The Mutyalamman Thalli Jathara, a prominent festival in Andhra Pradesh, is set to begin tomorrow in East Kanupuru village, Chillarapura Mandal. Due to the festival, schools and colleges in the surrounding areas have been declared a holiday.

The festival, which attracts thousands of devotees from nearby regions, will feature special puja ceremonies, traditional events, and cultural performances. To accommodate the large influx of devotees, authorities have made special arrangements, including separate queues and enhanced security measures.

The holiday has been declared for schools and colleges near the festival location, allowing students to participate in the celebrations. The festival is a significant event in the region, with families gathering to seek the blessings of the Mother Goddess.

Also read: Did Kamal Haasan Charge Rs 150 Crore for Kalki 2898 AD? Find out here!