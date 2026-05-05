Maharashtra CET 2026 Answer Key Soon

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra is expected to release the MHT CET 2026 answer key in the coming days. Students who appeared for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) groups will soon be able to access the provisional answer key along with their response sheets online.

Although officials have not yet confirmed an exact release date, the answer key is anticipated shortly. Once published, candidates can review their responses, compare them with the official answers, and get an idea of their expected scores before the final results are announced.

How to Download MHT CET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their answer key:

Visit the official portal of MHT CET Official Website

Click on the candidate login option

Enter your registered email ID and password

View the answer key, response sheet, and question paper

Download and save the documents for reference

What Happens After the Answer Key Release?

After reviewing the provisional answer key, candidates can calculate their probable marks using the official marking scheme. If any discrepancies are found, students will have the opportunity to raise objections within a specified time period.

The exam authority will examine all submitted challenges before publishing the final answer key. The MHT CET 2026 results will be prepared based on this revised and finalized version.

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