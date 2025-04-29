MBSE HSLC Result 2025 Declared: Check Mizoram Class 10 Results at mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the HSLC or Class 10 results of the year 2025. The results have been released on Tuesday, 29 April 2025. The board said an overall pass percentage of 76.68% has been achieved. The pass percentage among girls stands at 75.63% and among boys at 77.86%.

Toppers of the Examination

Aizawl's P.C. Lalthakimi has come out on top in the HSLC test this year with 479 out of 500 marks. Her place is then taken by Isak MS Dawngkima and Malsawmkima Chawngthu, each with 475 marks. Third place was secured by Ricky Lalnufela with 474 marks.

How to Check MBSE Class 10 Results 2025

Students who appeared for the matric exams can download and view their results from the official website at mbse.edu.in. To view the results, candidates have to follow the below steps:

Go to the official website at mbse.edu.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to view the Mizoram HSLC or Class 10 results 2025.

Enter your credentials, such as Roll Number and Registration Number, to log in and submit.

Verify your HSLC result shown on the screen.

Download and preserve a copy of the result for future use.

Exam Details

MBSE Class 10 board exams were held from February 19 to March 13, 2025. Candidates are requested to go through the official website for additional related details and information.

By adhering to these steps, students can download and verify their MBSE HSLC results for the year 2025.

