May 9 School Holiday or not in India?

Students and parents across India are searching online to know whether schools will remain closed on May 9, 2026. As of now, tomorrow is not an official nationwide school holiday since there are no major festivals, public events, or government-declared occasions falling on the day.

However, the situation differs from state to state because many schools are already shut due to ongoing summer vacations.

Most Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already closed for Summer Holidays

In states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most government and private schools are currently closed for annual summer holidays. Due to the intense heatwave conditions and regular academic vacation schedules, students in these states are already enjoying holidays during May.

As a result, May 9 will effectively remain a holiday for the majority of school students in both Telugu states.

Several other states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and parts of Maharashtra, also have summer vacation schedules in place for many schools.

Second Saturday May Lead to Closure in Some Schools

Another important factor is that May 9, 2026, falls on the second Saturday of the month. Many private schools, central schools, and institutions that follow alternate Saturday schedules may remain closed tomorrow even if summer holidays are not in effect.

Some schools across states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi may observe a second Saturday holiday depending on their institutional calendar.

However, schools that do not follow second Saturday closures are likely to function normally.

Any Special Holiday on May 9?

At present, there are no major national festivals or government-declared public holidays for schools on May 9, 2026. Most closures across India are mainly connected to:

Summer vacation schedules

Second Saturday school holidays

Extreme weather conditions in some regions

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local education department notifications for final confirmation regarding school functioning tomorrow.

Overall, a large number of schools across India are expected to remain closed mainly because of summer holidays already announced for the academic break.

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