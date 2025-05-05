Madhulika Teja, Dilsukhnagar's girl becomes Junior Civil Judge!

A young law graduate, Madhulika Teja from Dilsukhnagar, has achieved a remarkable milestone by clearing the judicial services examination and becoming a Junior Civil Judge. The results were announced in 2025, marking a significant achievement in her journey.

Pursuing Her Dream

After finishing her Intermediate, she did an integrated law course, which set the stage for her future in law. She then coached for the judicial services exam, going all the way to Banjara Hills for that.

Clearing the Examination

She cleared Prelims and Mains in 2024 and was shortlisted for the interview process. In 2025, she cleared the interview successfully and cleared the judicial services exam. Her hard work and perseverance proved to be fruitful as she got selected as a Junior Civil Judge.

A Shining Example

Her success inspires many young aspirants and shows that through determination and proper guidance, one can attain their aims. We wish her good luck in her future endeavors and eagerly look forward to her contributions to the legal fraternity.

