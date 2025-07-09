KEAM 2025 Results Quashed by Kerala High Court Over Unfair Last-Minute Changes

The Kerala High Court has nullified the results of Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance exam for allegedly making last-minute changes to the prospectus in a way that was not fair. The order of Justice D.K. Singh instructs the authorities to issue a new rank list under the original eligibility criteria.

Reason Behind the Ruling

The court ruling follows after a writ petition was made by Hana Fatima Ahinus, a CBSE syllabus student, protesting against the Kerala government's abrupt alteration of the prospectus. The alterations encompassed changing the weightage ratio of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from 1:1:1 to 5:3:2 and eliminating extra weightage for CBSE/ICSE students. The court ruled these alterations as arbitrary and unjust to students who had studied according to the initial prospectus.

Impact on KEAM 2025 Aspirants

Cancellation of the results has left aspirants in the dark and could potentially stall the counseling and admission process. The court order ensures that the initial selection parameters are complied with, ensuring equal opportunity for everyone.

Key Points

Cancellation of Results: The Kerala High Court has canceled the KEAM 2025 results because of unjustified last-minute alterations to the prospectus.

Revised Rank List: Official authorities are instructed to release a revised rank list as per the initial eligibility criteria.

Aspirants' Uncertainty: The cancellation will postpone counseling and admissions, impacting KEAM 2025 aspirants.

Next Steps

The state government of Kerala could also think about filing an appeal against the court verdict. Meanwhile, KEAM 2025 aspirants will need to wait and get updates on the admissions process.

