KEAM 2025 Results Out Today: Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will release the much-awaited KEAM 2025 Results today, May 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (KEAM) exams can check their results through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released.

How to Check KEAM 2025 Result

To view your KEAM 2025 result, follow the simple steps below:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in .

. Click on the KEAM Result Link: On the homepage, locate and click on the "KEAM Result 2025" link.

Enter Login Details: You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to enter your login credentials.

Submit and View Result: After entering the required details, click on "Submit." Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Result: Check your result and download the page for future reference.

Take a Printout: It’s advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for further use.

Final Answer Key and Candidate Response

CEE Kerala had already released the final answer key for the KEAM 2025 exams. Candidates can check the final answer key on the official website. Additionally, candidates can view their examination responses for the Engineering and Pharmacy Computer Based Test (CBT) on the candidate portal.

KEAM 2025 Examination Details

The KEAM 2025 exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The timings for different courses were as follows:

Engineering Course: Held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM daily.

Pharmacy Course:

Session 1: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Session 2: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM

On the final day, the exam for Pharmacy was held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CEE Kerala.

Stay tuned for more updates on counseling and admission procedures.