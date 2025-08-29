KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 Out: Check Results Online

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the KCET 2025 Round 2 mock seat allotment results today, August 29. Candidates can check their provisional seat details on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by logging in with their credentials.

This mock allotment is only a trial run. It shows which college and course a student might get based on their rank, preferences and available seats. The purpose is to help students understand their chances and make changes to their options if needed before the final allotment.

If a student notices any issues in the mock allotment such as wrong course or college, they can inform KEA by email at keauthority-ka@nic.in before 12 noon on August 30.

The final Round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on August 30 at 3 PM. That list will decide the actual seat a candidate can take for admission.

Students are advised to check their mock results carefully, adjust their preferences if required, and be ready for the final announcement. The mock allotment is meant to guide candidates and reduce confusion once the official results are published.