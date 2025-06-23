Kashmir School Holidays from June 23 to July 7, 2025: 15 Days Shut Due to Intense Heatwave

With temperatures hitting record highs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all schools in the Kashmir Valley for 15 days starting June 23. The decision comes as Srinagar recorded its hottest June day in two decades — a sweltering 35.5°C — forcing authorities to prioritize the health and safety of students.

The summer vacation will continue until July 7 and applies to all government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level.

An official statement confirmed the move: “With approval from the competent authority, all Government and recognized Private Schools up to Higher Secondary level in Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation from June 23 to July 7, 2025.”

Soaring Day and Night Temperatures

Friday’s high of 35.5°C in Srinagar was 6.3°C above the seasonal average. The night wasn't any cooler, with temperatures rising to 23.2°C — the warmest June night in the city since 1990. While the all-time highest night temperature in June remains 24.6°C, recorded on June 29, 1978, the current readings are still considered alarming.

The heatwave has impacted other areas in the valley too:

Pahalgam saw its third-highest June night temperature at 16.8°C.

Kokernag recorded 20.4°C.

Kupwara hit 21.1°C — its fifth-highest ever for June.

Heatwave Affects Daily Life

The persistent heat has taken a toll on everyday life in Kashmir, a region more accustomed to milder summers. Many residents have been caught off guard by the sudden spike in temperatures. The extreme weather is also being seen as another sign of changing climate patterns in the region.

Safety First: Precautionary Measures in Place

Officials have issued advisories urging people to:

Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

The extended school holiday is part of a larger effort to shield children from heat-related illnesses, as healthcare experts warn of potential risks from prolonged exposure.

With no immediate relief in sight, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and may issue further advisories depending on weather conditions in the coming days.