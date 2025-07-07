July 7 School News Headlines: National, International, Sports Updates & Motivational Thought

As we start a new week, let's glance through some of the biggest news stories in India, globally, and the sporting world on July 7, today.

A Glimpse into History

Did you know that July 7 is a red-letter day in Indian cinema? It was on this day in 1896 that the Lumière Brothers had the first public screening of films in India at Watson Hotel, Mumbai, where six short films were screened to a mesmerized audience of approximately 200. This event brought into existence the magic of cinema in India and opened the way to a flourishing film industry in the country.

India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and called him an epitome of patience and love.

India ranked fourth in equality, ahead of China and the US, according to the World Bank.

A chartered accountant was arrested as part of a gigantic Rs 750 crore Chinese loan app scam.

Heavy floods in Himachal Pradesh have taken numerous lives, including an 11-month-old infant who lost its parents and grandmother in the disaster.

Global News

Prime Minister Modi will represent India at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, meeting world leaders to discuss priority issues of the world.

There have been severe floods in Texas, with numerous individuals reported missing and rescue operations being carried out.

Microsoft has shut down its office in Pakistan after 25 years of functioning.

The US President has imposed new taxes on 12 nations, causing furore and heated debate.

A catastrophic explosion of a petrol pump in Rome has left several individuals injured.

Sports News

Indian boxer makes it to the semi-finals in Kazakhstan's World Cup, displaying grand talent.

Harry Brook smashes his ninth Test ton for England, cementing his position as one of England's best batsmen.

Kidambi Srikanth makes it to the semi-finals of the Canada Open Badminton, showing his superiority in the game.

Mohammed Siraj gets six wickets in the Test match against England, an unprecedented feat.

Texas Super Kings win handsomely in the Major League Cricket tournament, proving themselves to be a leading team.

Thoughts to Ponder

As we start the week, let's ponder some motivational quotes:

"Believe in yourself, and you're halfway there."

"Each day is a new day."

"Tiny steps each day add up to big things."

"Be nice, it doesn't cost anything."

"Conquer something new each day."

These wise words can inspire us to face the hurdles in front of us and take advantage of every situation.

Also read: TG EAPCET 2025 Web Option Entry Deadline Today: Submit Options for Rank 1 to 50,000